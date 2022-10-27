Soldier from Shimla district killed during counter-terrorist operation in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Tribune News Service

Srinagar, October 27

An Army man, hailing from Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh, was killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.

Based on the specific intelligence of presence of Pakistani terrorist in Washran village, Baramulla district, a joint cordon and search operation by Indian Army and JKP was launched at about 5 am on October 26.

As the search commenced in the morning and while the search party was moving towards the jungle, the terrorist opened fire on the search party.

In the ensuing firefight, Rifleman Kulbushan Manta suffered gunshot wound. He was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by road and further evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. He suffered cardiac arrest at about 11.45 am and could not be revived. Manta was declared dead at 12.30 pm.

Army said rifleman Kulbushan Manta epitomises the values, traditions and ethos of the Indian Army. He is survived by his wife, Neetu Kumari. The mortal remains of Manta will be sent for the last rites to his native place at Gaunth village, Shimla district, in Himachal Pradesh and will be laid to rest with full Military Honours on October 28.