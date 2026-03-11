DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Soldier’s mortal remains consigned to flames in Haroli

Soldier’s mortal remains consigned to flames in Haroli

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 08:09 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri lays a wreath on the mortal remains of Naib Subedar Kulwant Singh.
The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Kulwant Singh were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Wednesday. The soldier had died in a road accident on March 7 while on duty in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. His body was flown to the Chandigarh air base on March 10.

Naib Subedar Kulwant was at present deployed in 908 Field Regiment. He is survived by his mother Mahinder Kaur, wife Pooja Devi and two sons Rohan (13) and Suryansh (10).

The atmosphere got emotionally surcharged as an Army officer handed over an Indian Tricolour enveloping Kulwant Singh’s body to Pooja Devi. A posse of Army personnel reversed their arms and the last bugle was blown as a tribute to the soldier.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri laid a wreath on the body on behalf of the government. DC Jatin Lal and SP Sachin Hiremath also laid wreaths.

