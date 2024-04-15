Soldiers pay tributes to martyrs as ‘Fire Service Week’ commences

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 14

Soldiers commenced the ‘Fire Service Week’ at the CISF camp of Rampur Hydroelectric Station today by paying tributes to martyrs and observing two minutes of silence in their memory.

Addressing the gathering, CISF Deputy Commandant Kaushalendra Singh urged the project employees, schoolchildren, women and villagers from nearby areas to actively participate in this weeklong fire safety awareness programme, and contribute to the development of the country.

He said as per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry, every year on this day — April 14 — soldiers remember their deceased comrades and pay tributes to them. On this day in 1944, 66 soldiers had laid down their lives while extinguishing the massive fire at the Bombay Dockyard. He said a special fire safety campaign would be conducted by the CISF jawans from April 14 to 20, in which people would be made aware of fire safety.

He said CISF personnel, along with the security of SJVN projects, also contribute to managing fire accidents and other rescue operations that occur in the surrounding areas from time to time. It was known that CISF personnel are deployed for the security of all airports of the country, Parliament House, Delhi Metro, Taj Mahal and other important institutions, he added.

SJVN Deputy General Manager Roshan Singh was present as a special guest at the programme. He praised the work of the soldiers and encouraged them. Inspector Jaswinder Singh, Inspector Harendra Singh, Sub-Inspector Annu Mehar, Sub-Inspector Vijendra Singh and all the soldiers of the battalion were present during the programme.