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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Somya appointed AICC coordinator for Kazakhstan

Somya appointed AICC coordinator for Kazakhstan

Somya is at present pursuing MBBS in Kazakhstan

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Somya Karohta
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Somya Karohta, a youth from the district, has been appointed the AICC Indian Overseas Congress Coordinator for Kazakhstan. Somya is a native of Karohta village in the Bhoranj Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district and is the grandson of late Lala Bhagat Ram Karohta, a prominent freedom fighter. Lala Bhagat Ram was also one of the founder members of the Congress in the state and had served as District Congress Committee president for a long time.

Somya is at present pursuing MBBS in Kazakhstan. While talking to The Tribune, Somya said that he would try to contribute towards greater communication and engagement among the Indian youth, the Indian community and people connected to India and Kazakhstan.

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He said that Indians living abroad were not limited to their studies, professions or businesses. They also represent India’s culture, values and identity on an international platform. With this perspective, he aimed to encourage greater participation among the Indian youth overseas and provide them with opportunities to remain connected to India.

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He added that the youth leadership and digital communication were also important areas of his work. Through social media and digital platforms, young people could raise their voice on issues related to education, medical students and matters concerning the youth.

As part of his responsibilities in Kazakhstan, Somya aims to strengthen communication with Indian students and the wider Indian community. His focus is to encourage young Indians studying abroad not only to pursue their individual goals but also to contribute to strengthening India’s image and maintaining strong connections to their homeland.

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