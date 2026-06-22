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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Son bludgeons mother to death, injures father in Mandi over domestic dispute

Himachal: Son bludgeons mother to death, injures father in Mandi over domestic dispute

40-year-old Khema Ram has been arrested

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 12:39 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A horrifying domestic dispute turned fatal in Gehri village, under the Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district last night, where a heavily intoxicated man allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death and critically injured his father.

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The tragic incident occurred on Sunday night around 10:00 PM. According to the police, an argument broke out between 61-year-old Fagnu Ram and his 40-year-old son, Khema Ram. As the altercation escalated, Khema Ram lost his temper and attacked his father with a wooden stick.

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When his 55-year-old mother, Parvati Devi, rushed to intervene, the accused brutally struck her on the head. She succumbed to her severe injuries on the spot, while Fagnu Ram sustained critical wounds.

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The BSL Colony police responded swiftly after being alerted around 11:00 PM. They rushed Fagnu Ram to Civil Hospital Sundernagar for treatment and arrested the accused, Khema Ram.

A police officer said, a thorough investigation is underway across all angles to ensure maximum punishment for the culprit.

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