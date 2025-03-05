Son murders father in Kullu village, arrested

A 55-year old person was allegedly murdered by his son who struck him on the head with a wooden stick, resulting in death in Deodhar village at Kullu today.

According to the information, Jagdeep Thakur (33) had an altercation with his father Gyan Chand at about 7.30 in the morning. During the fight, Jagdeep hit his father on the head, causing him to bleed profusely. He died on the spot. The accused fled immediately after the incident.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said four teams were constituted and the accused was arrested in the afternoon. He said a case under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita was registered and it was being investigated as to why the incident happened. Medical examination report of the accused and the post-mortem report of the victim were likely to provide insights. He added that the area has been cordoned off and the forensic team has gathered the evidence.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Authorities are looking into the details of the father and son’s relationship, including any prior disputes or signs of violence. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of external factors such as substance abuse, financial difficulties or mental health issues contributing to the crime.

This is the third murder in the district this year. Three persons had strangulated a homestay owner Gangi Devi (60) in Rasol village in Manikaran valley on the night of January 7. One accused was arrested by the police on January 17. A 23-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in a hotel in Kasol in Manikaran valley on the night of January 11. The police arrested Akash Deep Singh of Bathinda district in Punjab on January 19. However, his accomplice was still at large.

The body of a woman was discovered on the pedestrian path along the road near Samahan in Manali subdivision on February 2. Her face appeared to have been mauled by animals and she could not be identified. There was speculation that some persons had dumped her body but the police has not divulged further details.