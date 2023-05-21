Sonia buys local products at Solan

Solan, May 20
Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president, today made a brief halt at Salogra here en route to Delhi. She bought some local products, including cherry, from a shop. She obliged locals, who posed with her for a photograph. She enquired about their welfare before leaving.
