Soon, 12 skill development centres in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

As many as 12 skill development centres will be developed in the district to enable youth to be self-employed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shivam Pratap Singh stated this at a meeting held here today by the senior district administration officials regarding skill development centres and allowance. These centres will lay emphasis on technical education.

He said, “Areas for establishing these skill development centres have already been identified. Our primary aim is to train youngsters in technical skills and make them employable and independent.”

The ADC said the Technical Education Department would carry out inspections at these centres at regular intervals to see their functioning. He exhorted the administration officials to organise awareness camps about these centres at the block and panchayat level so that youngsters from rural areas could also benefit from these and increase their income, he added.