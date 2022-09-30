Soon, Ambedkar centre in CUHP

Dharamsala, September 29
The Union Ministry of Social Justice and the Ambedkar Foundation will set up an Ambedkar Centre of Excellence in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).
The centre will give fee coaching to 100 Scheduled Castes (SC) students every year for cracking the UPSC examinations.
Prof Pradeep Kumar said that the centre would formally start functioning on October 6.
The university would provide its library, Internet facility and books to the students taking coaching at the centre. The students would be selected through a national-level test. Serving bureaucrats would be regularly invited to the centre to coach the candidates, he added.
