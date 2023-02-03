Soon, book online tourism-related services in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 2

Tourists visiting the city will be able to book various tourism-related services online through a web portal being developed by the state government.

The visitors will be able to book hotels, trekking, rafting, paragliding and other tourism-related activities and pay for these online. The portal will also prevent fleecing by service providers.

The portal will boost tourism industry of the region. Besides, it will ensure safety of tourists as only authenticated operators and service providers will be listed on the portal.

The Tourism Department held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashutosh Garg. District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma and presidents of all organisations related to the tourism industry of the region attended the meeting.

Natish Kumar and Harish Shandilya from Map My India company, selected by the state government for making the web portal, gave details about loading information, login and booking of adventure sports and hotels on the web portal.

They said that district-wise information of the entire state would be available on the portal. The portal would also display photographs of activities, sites and heritage of districts.

The Kullu DC said QR codes of all paragliding operators, rafters, trekking operators, hotels and other adventure activities would also be available on the web portal so that tourists could book tourism-related activities at their own convenience.

He said, “There are paragliding sites at many places in Kullu district. Along with the road map of these sites on the portal, there should also be geo-tagging of parking, petrol stations and toilets constructed at various places.”

He directed officials of the Tourism Department to coordinate with any company for the insurance of tourists participating in adventure sports.

The DC said officials would meet again to discuss changes required on the portal that were to be made by the Tourism Department.