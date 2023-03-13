Soon, fertiliser to be made from garbage at Bindrabani dump

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 12

A machine will be installed to prepare organic fertiliser at the Bindrabani dumping site in Mandi. At present, the municipal corporation is facing difficulties in disposing of garbage in a proper way.

Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor, Mandi Municipal Corporation, said recently a team of the Municipal Corporation visited the dumping site to review the situation. He said pits had been created there to prepare organic fertiliser and labourers were deployed to segregate waste.

“The plastic waste is being sent to the cement factory at Barmana in Bilaspur district for its disposal. To ensure proper disposal of garbage at the dumping site, a machine will be installed soon,” he added.

The Deputy Mayor also urged local residents to segregate waste at their homes. It would play a crucial role in the proper disposal of garbage, he said.

The MC was providing a door-to-door garbage collection facility and locals should take advantage of that, he added.