Soon, festive allowance to inmates of destitute homes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Model Children Home and Old Age Home, Nari Sewa Sadan, at Mashobra and the Institute for Children with Special Abilities (ICSA) at Dhalli, Shimla. He took stock of the facilities being provided to the inmates and directed officers to ensure best facilities to them.

The CM said the government would provide festive allowance to the inmates of such institutions run by the government. “This would give a feeling to inmates that the government is committed and concerned for their welfare and betterment,” he said.

Sukhu said three integrated social welfare institutions would be opened in different parts of the state to provide state-of-the-art facilities to destitute women, orphans and differently abled children. He said he had directed the departments concerned to ensure proper planning, designing of the buildings to be constructed for such institutions.

Earlier, the CM reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department against Covid and directed officials to keep a strict vigil on the number of such cases and keep men and machinery ready to deal with any exigency. He said adequate testing must be ensured in health institutions.

