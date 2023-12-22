Soon, HPMC kiosks to come up at 12 Jaipur metro stations

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 21

The HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has set sights on Jaipur metro stations after Delhi metro stations for selling its products. The HPMC products like apple juice concentrate, juice, jam, squash, wine, apple cider vinegar, etc., are likely to be available within next two months at 12 metro stations in Jaipur.

“All formalities have been completed. We have got all clearances and we will shortly issue the letter of award to the vendor we have chosen for selling our products,” said an HPMC official.

The HPMC is trying to sell its products at metro stations to give wider publicity to its products and expand the available market. The agency has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro for opening 85 kiosks at its metro stations. “Out of 85 stations, around 35-40 kiosks have become functional and the demand for our products at these kiosks is quite encouraging,” the official said. “Once the winters are over, we are expecting a considerable spike in the demand for our products,” he added.

The HPMC is also working on changing the packaging of the entire range of its products to make it more attractive. “We have finalized the designs and are working on the labels. Once it is done, our entire range of products would be available in much attractive packaging,” the official said. Besides, it is discarding the use of plastic bottle. Soon, squash and apple cider vinegar will be available in glass bottles instead of plastic bottles.

HPMC’s state-of-the-art fruit processing plant is becoming operational at Parala (Shimla) in the next few days. With this, quantity as well as quality of the HPMC products will get a big boost.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Shimla