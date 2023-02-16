Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, February 15
Passengers will be able to cover the Kalka-Shimla stretch by train in three hours from mid-March if the trial run of the self-propelled hydraulic train is successful on Thursday.
Railway officials said if all goes well, the train would be inducted in mid-March. “At present, the train is at the Kalka railway station. All arrangements have been made for the trial,” Mandeep Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, Northern Railway, said. An official said a team from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, arrived here today for the trial.
During the trial, the three-coach diesel-powered train will move without any passenger at a speed of 20 kmph. Oscillation trial will be done at the speed of 22-28 kmph from February 17-19. After induction, the train, which is designed to reach 40 kmph, may attain 25-26 kmph speed on Kalka-Shimla track as it is a narrow gauge track. Other trains attain maximum speed of 22-23 kmph. The train will take about three hours to reach Shimla from Kalka. In comparison, rail motor cars take four-and-a-half hours and normal trains take five hours.
It is called an engineless train because it does not have a separate engine to pull the coach. Engines are inside the coaches. The train has been prepared at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. “The train is totally indigenous,” an official said.
