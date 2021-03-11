Soon, Rohtang Pass to open to tourists

KULLU, MAY 3
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared snow from the Manali-Rohtang road today raising hope among tourists that they will soon be able to visit the Rohtang Pass.
The BRO had started the snow-clearing operation on the road April 8. A joint team of the administration, police and Manali Municipal Committee carried out an inspection on April 10 to allow tourist vehicles up to Gulaba beyond Kothi. The Kullu administration had reopened Marhi on April 15.
Manali SDM Surender Thakur said he was scheduled to carry out an inspection of the Rohtang road today to see whether it was fit to be thrown open for traffic, but the weather turned adverse this afternoon and the Rohtang Pass also experienced fresh snow.
He said he would carry out the inspection tomorrow and submit the report to the Kullu Deputy Commissioner, who will issue a notification to allow tourists up to Rohtang.
The people, associated with the tourism industry, were glad that the pass would be thrown open to tourists soon. Rohtang is a major tourist attraction and the backbone of the tourism industry in Manali.
