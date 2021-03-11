Soon, Rohtang Pass to open to tourists

Soon, Rohtang Pass to open to tourists

Tourists enjoy adventure activities at Rohtang Pass. File Photo

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 3

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared snow from the Manali-Rohtang road today raising hope among tourists that they will soon be able to visit the Rohtang Pass.

The BRO had started the snow-clearing operation on the road April 8. A joint team of the administration, police and Manali Municipal Committee carried out an inspection on April 10 to allow tourist vehicles up to Gulaba beyond Kothi. The Kullu administration had reopened Marhi on April 15.

Manali SDM Surender Thakur said he was scheduled to carry out an inspection of the Rohtang road today to see whether it was fit to be thrown open for traffic, but the weather turned adverse this afternoon and the Rohtang Pass also experienced fresh snow.

He said he would carry out the inspection tomorrow and submit the report to the Kullu Deputy Commissioner, who will issue a notification to allow tourists up to Rohtang.

The people, associated with the tourism industry, were glad that the pass would be thrown open to tourists soon. Rohtang is a major tourist attraction and the backbone of the tourism industry in Manali.

#rohtang pass #Tourism

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour