Soon, thrice-a-week flights to Amritsar from Kullu, Shimla

Shimla, September 27
Flights from Shimla and Kullu airports will soon be started for Amritsar. The move is aimed at improving air connectivity and give a fillip to tourism in the state,
The flights on the Kullu-Amritsar-Kullu route are scheduled to commence on October 1. These flights will operate thrice a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).
The thrice-a-week flight on the Shimla-Amritsar-Shimla route will begin on November 1. Fifty per cent of the seats on this route will be subsidised.
Alliance Air has already initiated ticket booking for the Kullu-Amritsar-Kullu route. The Kullu-Amritsar flight will depart at 8.25 am from Kullu and reach Amritsar at 9.30 am. The return flight will take off from Amritsar at 10 am and land in Kullu at 11.05 am.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the introduction of new flights was expected to benefit both domestic and international tourists, facilitating access to Kullu-Manali and tourist places in Lahaul and Spiti. — TNS
50% seats to be subsidised
- The flights on the Kullu-Amritsar-Kullu route will commence on October 1 and will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- The flights on the Shimla-Amritsar-Shimla route will begin on November 1
- 50% seats on the Shimla-Amritsar-Shimla route will be subsidised
- The airfare for the Kullu-Amritsar flights will be Rs 2,637per seat while for the Amritsar-Kullu flights, it will be Rs 3,284
