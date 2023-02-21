Space auction for Sujanpur Holi fair fetches Rs 61L

Hamirpur, February 20
The district administration today auctioned for Rs 61 lakh spaces for the installation of waterproof domes and merry go-round at the fair ground during the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur.
The administration had called people interested in installing two domes at the fair ground. The waterproof domes are erected at the ground to create spaces for small kiosks of vendors. Similarly, the spaces for marry go-round, Vasco Da Gama Ship, Toy train etc. were also auctioned. The space for domes, which had fetched Rs 19 lakh last year, was reportedly auctioned for Rs 27.5 lakh this year. The space for merry go-round was auctioned for Rs 34 lakh against Rs 30 lakh last year.
Sujanpur SDM Harish Gajju said that the auction amount increased from Rs 49 lakh last year to Rs 61.5 lakh this year. He added that the funds would be used for better organisation of the festival.
