Space lab to be established in Bilaspur school

PTI

Bilaspur, June 19

A space lab will be set up at a government school in Bilaspur district with a view to promoting scientific thinking among rural children and increase their interest towards science and technology, officials said Monday.

A budgetary provision for Rs 10 lakh has been made from the District Mining Fund for the construction of the space lab — the first to be developed in Himachal Pradesh — at Government Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, said Bilaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Patel.

She said that a blueprint for the project had been prepared after studying the model of a panchayat of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to set up the space lab in Bilaspur. She added that special programmes would be started to promote the scientific thinking among the students.