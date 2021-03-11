Spat over car parking, tourist waves sword

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

In a bizarre incident, a tourist brandished a sword while another slapped Dinesh Kumar, who collects parking fee at Kasauli, following an altercation this morning.

Tourists, including two men, had parked their car (CHO3U-1039) at the parking located above the bus stand at Kasauli last night. Dinesh asked car driver Nanny Singh to furnish the parking slip when the latter was driving out the vehicle this morning. Nanny Singh, however, told Dinesh that there was no one to collect parking fee when they parked the car at night and so why should they pay it now.

Hardeep Singh, another occupant of the car, started abusing and intimidating Dinesh while Nanny Singh slapped him. Hardeep Singh also took out a sword from the car and brandished it.

A case was registered against the tourists on Dinesh’s complaint, said Brij Lal, SHO, Kasauli. The police also seized the sword. DSP, Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan said tourist vehicles were regularly checked for weapons at the borders.