Speaker: Rs 12 cr for sewerage in Kakira town

Tribune News Service

Dalhousie, February 9

The state government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore to provide sewerage facility in Kakira, a beautiful small hill town, and its adjoining areas in Chamba district.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said this at the annual prize distribution function of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kakira, today.

He said that Rs 25 crore was being spent on the construction of a drinking water scheme for rural areas of Kakira town, Gahar, Parchod and adjoining villages. This would benefit 42 villages.