Speaker highlights progress made by state since creation

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 15

The Himachal Day function at the historic Chamba chowgan was presided over by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. He highlighted the progress made by the state since its creation, making it a model of hill development in the country.

The function began with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Speaker, followed by a march past by squads of the Himachal Police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides.

Pathania paid tribute to the great personalities who contributed to the formation of the state, acknowledging the significant role played by former CMs and governments. He made specific mention of state’s first CM late Dr YS Parmar and former CM Virbhadra Singh.

He also praised CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for “important decisions across various fields” in a short period of time. Pathania also highlighted the “Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana” meant for ensuring welfare of the destitute children.

The Speaker also honoured officers and employees of various departments for their excellent work. A cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.