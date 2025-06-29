Speaker Pathania reviews preparedness for Commonwealth Parl Assn conference

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Tapovan in Dharamsala is all set to create history as it gears up to host the first-ever Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference for India Region-II on June 30 and July 1.

The announcement was made by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who reviewed the preparations for this event here on Thursday.

“The first commonwealth parliamentary conference of the country was held in Shimla in 1921, and its centenary celebrations also took place in Shimla in 2021. Now, the baton has been passed to Dharamsala,” he said.

The Speaker said elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the two-day conference, including accommodation and hospitality for delegates. Invitations have been extended to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Himachal Pradesh, state Cabinet ministers and MLAs to attend the event.

To ensure the security of the dignitaries and delegates, Pathania said tight security arrangements would be in place, and entry to the conference sessions would be strictly prohibited for the general public.

Media representatives issued official passes by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat will be allowed to cover only the inaugural and valedictory ceremonies of the conference.