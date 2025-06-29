DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Speaker Pathania reviews preparedness for Commonwealth Parl Assn conference

Speaker Pathania reviews preparedness for Commonwealth Parl Assn conference

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:08 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Tapovan in Dharamsala is all set to create history as it gears up to host the first-ever Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference for India Region-II on June 30 and July 1.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who reviewed the preparations for this event here on Thursday.

“The first commonwealth parliamentary conference of the country was held in Shimla in 1921, and its centenary celebrations also took place in Shimla in 2021. Now, the baton has been passed to Dharamsala,” he said.

Advertisement

The Speaker said elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the two-day conference, including accommodation and hospitality for delegates. Invitations have been extended to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Himachal Pradesh, state Cabinet ministers and MLAs to attend the event.

To ensure the security of the dignitaries and delegates, Pathania said tight security arrangements would be in place, and entry to the conference sessions would be strictly prohibited for the general public.

Advertisement

Media representatives issued official passes by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat will be allowed to cover only the inaugural and valedictory ceremonies of the conference.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts