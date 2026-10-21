Speaker pulls up officials over pollution at Shivalik waste plant

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday visited the hazardous waste treatment storage and disposal facility of the Shivalik Solid Waste Management plant at Majra village in Nalagarh of Solan district following complaints of pollution and listened to the concerns of the affected villagers.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Singh Bawa had raised the issue in the Assembly under Rule 62, drawing the attention of the Speaker.

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During a meeting with officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and the plant management, the Speaker expressed displeasure over the shoddy management of the issue by the officials concerned. He asked why the plant was continuing to operate though officials were aware of the problem and the local residents had been repeated airing their concerns.

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Pathania took serious note of the problem and underscored the need to fix responsibility and take appropriate action against those found wanting in duty.

Villagers also raised questions about the functioning of the SPCB officials and alleged that they had been compelled to visit the board’s office repeatedly merely to obtain information about the action taken on their complaints. They demanded that the department should inform the public about the action taken on their complaints to ensure transparency and accountability.

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The Speaker subsequently visited the protest site and interacted with women members of the village sangharsh committee who had been on an agitation since months. He listened to their grievances and assured them that a meeting would be convened soon to address their grievances and chalk out a solution.

The protesting residents, however, remained firm on their demand and said that they would continue with their agitation until the plant was closed or the extension granted permitting it to operate beyond its stipulated period. The scheduled 20-year operational period for the plant concludes on January 19, 2027.

The women of the villages said that they were protesting to protect their children’s health and future that were at risk due to shoddy pollution mitigation efforts of the plant. Though the affected villagers hoped that some action would taken on the plant, they were awaiting the proposed meeting and its outcome.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Divyanshu Singal, SP Vinod Dhiman, SDM, Nalagarh, Narendra Kumar Ahluwalia, SPCB Regional Officer, Atul Parmar and senior plant official Ashok Sharma were among those present during the visit.