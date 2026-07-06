Speaker resolves 55 petitions, 13 referred for re-examination

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania chaired a meeting of the Petition Committee of the Assembly on Thursday and resolved 55 of the 118 petitions received. “Out of these 118 petitions, four were returned for the lack of substantive ground while responses in 32 petitions were awaited. We have received responses in 24 petitions, which will be heard in the next meeting,” said Pathania after chairing the meeting in the Vidhan Sabha. Dharamspur MLA Chandershekhar also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Pathania said that the 118 petitions pertained to almost all departments, including Education, Revenue, Forest, Public Works, Panchayati Raj, Jal Shakti and Pollution Control Board. The Secretaries of the Health and Education departments recorded their oral petitions. On the issue of appointment on compassionate ground, the Education Secretary said that a new policy was likely to be notified shortly, following which pending cases would be decided.

Advertisement

“The Petitions Committee has been constituted after 28 years with the objective of providing prompt, speedy and free justice to poor, destitute, helpless and exploited people. Any such person can submit an application before the committee to get justice free of cost. The committee also referred 13 petitions for re-examination at an internal meeting.