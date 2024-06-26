Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania seeks Rs 250 cr for works in Assembly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 25

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania sought Rs 250 crore for various construction works on the Vidhan Sabha premises from Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, at a meeting here today.

The Speaker informed Panagariya that the Legislative Assembly lacked residential facilities for the Deputy Speaker. He said the Old Metro Pole quarters for legislators, which are 120 years’ old, required Rs 165 crore for reconstruction. Additionally, he proposed the construction of a multi-storey underground parking and an entertainment hall on the Assembly premises at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. He also emphasised the need for modular furniture in the Assembly Secretariat that would cost ?10 crore and also sought Rs 3.50 crore for replacing wooden windows with UPVC.

The Speaker said that Himachal Pradesh, being a hilly state, incurred higher costs on construction projects due to limited resources and infrastructure. He also gave the credit of the state’s progress to the hard work and integrity of its people, supported by funds from the Central Government.

