Speaker unveils statues of three martyrs in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 29

Speaker of the Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar today unveiled the statues of three martyrs who sacrificed their lives while serving in the armed forces in different parts of the country.

The statues of Col Rajneesh Parmar, Capt Vishal Bhadral and Sepoy Nek Ram have been installed at Treemurti Chowk on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway at Kalu Di Hatti near Palampur.

Colonel Parmar, a young Army officer, who was martyred near the Indo-Bhutan border last winter while training Bhutanese soldiers how to fly a helicopter. Parmar hails from Maranda town near Palampur. Captain Vishal and Sepoy Nek Ram hail from Kalud Di Hatti and lost their lives while fighting Pakistan-sponsored militants in different operations in Jammu and Kashmir last year. Parmar also honoured the families of martyrs Capt Vikram Batra, Capt Saurabh Kalia and Major Sudheer Walia, hailing from Palampur and its adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Parmar said these martyrs had left a message for everyone. “Their message was loud and clear. Always put the country first,” he said. He said all martyrs had sacrificed their lives at a young age and most of them were unmarried. He assured their families that the state government was always with them in case of any problem, it was ready to solve their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, GL Batra, father of Capt Bikram Batra, said security forces had been facing grave situations on the border as fighting against terror groups was the most challenging mission of the Indian military.