Speaker: Water scheme to benefit 13 panchayats

Dalhousie, April 24

The state government was spending Rs 18.34 crore on Sihunta lift drinking water supply scheme for 13 gram panchayats in Bhattiyat Assembly constituency. The scheme was approved by Jal Jeevan Mission and NABARD.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, disclosed this while presiding over an annual prize distribution function of government senior secondary school at Tundi today. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 4.21 crore would be spent on construction of Samot-Manhota link road and about Rs 3 crore on the Kiyod-Molwan link road, Pathania said.

Pathania said that Rs 6 crore would be spent on the construction of additional building of government senior secondary school, Tundi.