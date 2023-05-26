Special chance to register vehicles without fine in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the owners of goods carriers, two-wheelers, tractors, poclain, JCB machines etc., who have not got their vehicles registered so far, will be allowed to get it done at the current market price without penalty.

He said this would benefit thousands of people in the state by reducing the risks associated with driving unregistered vehicles.

The government has also decided to waive penalty and interest on passengers and goods tax (PGT) defaulters. The government has set the deadline of June 30 for PGT defaulters to take advantage of the facility. They can obtain “no objection” and “tax clearance” certificates from the State Taxes and Excise Department by paying a one-time settlement fee along with the principal amount.

Sukhu said the one-time relief was aimed at addressing outstanding tax liabilities and facilitating the implementation of special road tax as a replacement of the PGT.

The government’s decision will benefit 1,60,291 goods carrier owners, including those having tractors. The owners of these vehicles faced financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a substantial increase in their PGT liabilities.

The CM said earlier, the PGT defaulters were required to pay 18 per cent interest on the principal amount, besides a penalty ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 per quarter.