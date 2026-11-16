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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Special gram sabhas to verify beneficiary lists in Lahaul-Spiti

Special gram sabhas to verify beneficiary lists in Lahaul-Spiti

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Special gram sabhas will be held in all 48 gram panchayats of Lahaul-Spiti district from November 16 to 18, 2026, to discuss and publicly verify the consolidated lists of families identified under all nine phases of the Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar Yojana.

Deputy Commissioner Nivedita Negi said an official order had been issued under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, and the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (General) Rules, 1997, for conducting the special gram sabhas across the district.

She said the exercise aimed to ensure transparency and public participation in identifying and verifying eligible families under the scheme. The consolidated lists prepared during all nine phases would be placed before the gram sabhas for detailed discussions and public scrutiny.

In the Lahaul Development Block, special gram sabhas will be held on November 16 in 11 gram panchayats, including Khangsar, Mooling, Tandi, Warpa, Jobrang, Jahalma, Muring, Junda, Udaipur, Chimret and Shooling. On November 17, the meetings will be held in 12 gram panchayats — Sissu, Gondhla, Goshal, Yurnath, Barbog, Kardang, Nalda, Thirot, Madgran, Tingret, Kishori and Malang.

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Similarly, on November 18, special gram sabhas will be organised in 11 gram panchayats, namely Darcha, Kolong, Keylong, Ranika, Shansha, Goharma, Triloknath, Shakoli, Salgran, Tindi and Koksar.

In the Spiti Development Block, five gram panchayats — Dhankar, Kaza, Demul, Langcha and Khurik — will hold special gram sabhas on November 16. On November 17, the meetings will be held in four gram panchayats — Lalung, Hal, Gue and Tabo. On November 18, special gram sabhas will be organised in five gram panchayats, including Losar, Kungri, Sagnam, Kibber and Lara.

During these meetings, the consolidated lists of families identified under all nine phases of the Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar Yojana will be discussed in detail and subjected to public verification to ensure transparency in the selection process.

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The Deputy Commissioner clarified that no quorum would be required to conduct these special gram sabhas. The three-day exercise will cover all 48 gram panchayats of Lahaul-Spiti, giving local residents an opportunity to participate in the verification process and bring any concerns regarding the identified family lists to the notice of the authorities.

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