Special Investigation Team formed to probe attack on Bumber Thakur

A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the police to investigate the attack on former Bilaspur Congress leader Bumber Thakur.

The SIT will be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Soumya Sambasivan, while Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chander Paul and SHO Harnam Singh will serve as its members. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gyaneshwar Singh will supervise the work of SIT.

As per the official order issued by the DGP Dr Atul Verma, the SIT will carry out "professional and impartial investigation to ensure timely justice.