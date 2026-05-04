Special Lok Adalat to conclude at SC on Aug 23

The Samadhan Samaroh (Special Lok Adalat) 2026 campaign, launched by the Supreme Court on April 21, will conclude with a Special Lok Adalat on the Supreme Court premises on August 23, officials said here on Sunday.

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A state government spokesperson said the main objective of the initiative was to resolve cases pending in the Supreme Court through mutual consent and conciliation.

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“Under this initiative, pre-conciliation meetings are being organised by state, district, tehsil and High Court Legal Services Authorities, as well as mediation centres. These meetings began on April 21. Advocates, litigants and all other stakeholders have been urged to actively participate in the campaign so that disputes can be resolved through dialogue and consensus. Parties may join the conciliation meetings either in person or virtually,” he said.

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The spokesperson said a simple Google form had been made available for submitting cases to the Special Lok Adalat. Interested parties can fill out the form and submit it to the Supreme Court. The form is available on the Supreme Court’s official website, www.sci.gov.in, and the last date for submission is May 31.