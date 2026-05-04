icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Special Lok Adalat to conclude at SC on Aug 23

Special Lok Adalat to conclude at SC on Aug 23

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:58 AM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Samadhan Samaroh (Special Lok Adalat) 2026 campaign, launched by the Supreme Court on April 21, will conclude with a Special Lok Adalat on the Supreme Court premises on August 23, officials said here on Sunday.

Advertisement

A state government spokesperson said the main objective of the initiative was to resolve cases pending in the Supreme Court through mutual consent and conciliation.

Advertisement

“Under this initiative, pre-conciliation meetings are being organised by state, district, tehsil and High Court Legal Services Authorities, as well as mediation centres. These meetings began on April 21. Advocates, litigants and all other stakeholders have been urged to actively participate in the campaign so that disputes can be resolved through dialogue and consensus. Parties may join the conciliation meetings either in person or virtually,” he said.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said a simple Google form had been made available for submitting cases to the Special Lok Adalat. Interested parties can fill out the form and submit it to the Supreme Court. The form is available on the Supreme Court’s official website, www.sci.gov.in, and the last date for submission is May 31.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts