Special Oly players meet Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

The two players from the state who have been selected to take part in the Special Olympics met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan here today. They were accompanied by their three coaches.

Basketball player Avnish Kaundal (23) and volleyball player Suraj Chauhan (23) will take part in the Special Olympics-2023 to be held in Berlin (Germany) from June 17 to 25. The athletes informed the Governor that 198 athletes, accompanied by 57 coaches, from India are participating in 16 events at the Special Olympics this year.

The Governor extended his best wishes to the two players. Applauding the Khelo India, he said, “The Khelo India is bringing sports talents to the fore. The initiative aims at improving India’s sports culture at the grassroots level through organised talent identification, structured sporting competitions and infrastructure development.”

The office-bearers of the Himachal branch of the Special Olympics Bharat and parents of the players were also present on the occasion.