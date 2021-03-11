Special status sought for Banjar, Jibhi

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 8

The residents and tourism stakeholders of Tirthan and Jibhi valleys in Banjar of the district have urged the government to grant the special category status to the region. They have also demanded that the construction of big hospitality units shouldn’t be allowed so as to conserve the local ecology and cultural ethos.

Lalit Kumar, president of the Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association, says that at present, tourism in the Banjar valley is based on the homestay model but many big hospitality units are springing up. He adds that new constructions should be monitored closely to ensure that they don’t have an adverse impact on the environment.

He says that the Environment Ministry should formulate a policy to regulate tourism in the area and the government should ensure proper infrastructure to cope with the tourist influx.

The representatives of Tung, Sarchi, Pekhadi, Nohanda, Kandidhar, Shilli and Kalwari panchayats had in August last year proposed that gram sabhas should not issue no-objection certificates (NOC) for the construction of hospitality units having more than 10 rooms in the Tirthan valley.

A large number of hospitality units are coming up in the region, as tourists are keen to visit unexplored destinations. Locals say that commercialisation should be curtailed and constructions should be allowed taking into consideration the load-bearing capacity of the eco-fragile region.

They add that the government should take immediate steps to ensure that the ecology of the region is not disturbed and interests of the locals are kept bin mind.

The stakeholders say that the valley has immense tourism potential. People can have employment opportunities in their area through tourism, which is a key area of livelihood for them.

They have urged the government to take concrete efforts to preserve the natural beauty, environment and cultural traditions of the region so that the valley can be preserved for tourism. They say that the region has limited natural resources and construction of big hotels and resorts will be detrimental to the ecology of the area.