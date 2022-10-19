Specially abled girl of Kangra to get writing award

Shimla, October 18
Himalaya Literary Culture and Environment Forum, Shimla, today announced to give “Vilakshan Pratibha Lekhak Award” for the year 2020 to specially abled Kavya Varsha of Kangra.
Despite being uneducated, Kavya learned Hindi and Punjabi languages, besides Pahari dialect on mobile and is constantly writing poems, songs, stories and memoirs. Her first collection of 117 poems, ‘Neel Gagan ko Chhune do’ was published in the year 2021.
Eminent writer SR Harnot said that the six short films based on the script written by Kavya Varsha, including Pillow, Good Bye Papa, Samaj and Pocket Money, had been produced and a song ‘O Jaane Jaan’ had also been shot.
Born on February 8, 1990, Kavya is handicapped since childhood and is completely unable to walk and get up.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...