Specially abled girl of Kangra to get writing award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

Himalaya Literary Culture and Environment Forum, Shimla, today announced to give “Vilakshan Pratibha Lekhak Award” for the year 2020 to specially abled Kavya Varsha of Kangra.

Despite being uneducated, Kavya learned Hindi and Punjabi languages, besides Pahari dialect on mobile and is constantly writing poems, songs, stories and memoirs. Her first collection of 117 poems, ‘Neel Gagan ko Chhune do’ was published in the year 2021.

Eminent writer SR Harnot said that the six short films based on the script written by Kavya Varsha, including Pillow, Good Bye Papa, Samaj and Pocket Money, had been produced and a song ‘O Jaane Jaan’ had also been shot.

Born on February 8, 1990, Kavya is handicapped since childhood and is completely unable to walk and get up.