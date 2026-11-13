Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Speed limit curbs, but no devices: Solan transporters in a fix over fitness renewals

Speed limit curbs, but no devices: Solan transporters in a fix over fitness renewals

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Several vehicles had already been forced off the road due to the mandatory requirement.
Advertisement

The mandatory installation of speed-limiting devices (SLDs) or speed-limiting functions (SLFs) in transport vehicles before renewal of their fitness certificates has triggered concern among transporters in Solan district, who have sought more time to comply with the directive.

Vehicle owners claim they are unable to procure the devices as no known manufacturer or supplier is readily available, forcing several commercial vehicles to remain off the road.

The Supreme Court, in an order dated September 15, directed that fitness certificates should not be issued or renewed unless the prescribed speed-limiting devices or functions are installed. Following the order, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued directions to states and Union Territories under Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Solan, has asked transport operators to ensure compliance to avoid difficulties during fitness certificate renewals. On November 6, the authority informed transport unions operating in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Darlaghat, Parwanoo and other parts of the district about the requirement.

Advertisement

Regional Transport Officer Kavita Thakur said union office-bearers had been asked to inform their members and vehicle owners about the statutory provisions and the Supreme Court’s directions.

However, the move has caused anxiety among thousands of transporters. Naresh Gupta, president of the All Himachal Truck Operators Federation, said vehicle owners were unclear about where to procure the devices and their cost. He said several vehicles had already been forced off the road due to the mandatory requirement.

The federation has sought a reasonable extension to allow operators to arrange the devices without suffering financial losses due to non-renewal of fitness certificates.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the National Informatics Centre has been directed to put the necessary IT infrastructure in place. Manufacturers and dealers are required to supply vehicles fitted with the prescribed devices, while states must submit district-wise monthly compliance reports through the VAHAN portal.

The impact could be significant in Solan district, where around 10,000 commercial vehicles operate in the BBN industrial belt. Thousands of trucks also transport cement from Darlaghat, Barmana and Baga in the Arki region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts