Speed limit curbs, but no devices: Solan transporters in a fix over fitness renewals

The mandatory installation of speed-limiting devices (SLDs) or speed-limiting functions (SLFs) in transport vehicles before renewal of their fitness certificates has triggered concern among transporters in Solan district, who have sought more time to comply with the directive.

Vehicle owners claim they are unable to procure the devices as no known manufacturer or supplier is readily available, forcing several commercial vehicles to remain off the road.

The Supreme Court, in an order dated September 15, directed that fitness certificates should not be issued or renewed unless the prescribed speed-limiting devices or functions are installed. Following the order, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued directions to states and Union Territories under Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Solan, has asked transport operators to ensure compliance to avoid difficulties during fitness certificate renewals. On November 6, the authority informed transport unions operating in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Darlaghat, Parwanoo and other parts of the district about the requirement.

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Regional Transport Officer Kavita Thakur said union office-bearers had been asked to inform their members and vehicle owners about the statutory provisions and the Supreme Court’s directions.

However, the move has caused anxiety among thousands of transporters. Naresh Gupta, president of the All Himachal Truck Operators Federation, said vehicle owners were unclear about where to procure the devices and their cost. He said several vehicles had already been forced off the road due to the mandatory requirement.

The federation has sought a reasonable extension to allow operators to arrange the devices without suffering financial losses due to non-renewal of fitness certificates.

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Meanwhile, the National Informatics Centre has been directed to put the necessary IT infrastructure in place. Manufacturers and dealers are required to supply vehicles fitted with the prescribed devices, while states must submit district-wise monthly compliance reports through the VAHAN portal.

The impact could be significant in Solan district, where around 10,000 commercial vehicles operate in the BBN industrial belt. Thousands of trucks also transport cement from Darlaghat, Barmana and Baga in the Arki region.