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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Speed up Bulk Drug Park works, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan tells officials

Speed up Bulk Drug Park works, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan tells officials

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Himachal Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan during a meeting in Shimla.
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Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Wednesday presided over the 15th meeting of the High Powered Committee of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) and directed all line departments concerned to expedite ongoing works related to the Bulk Drug Park and ensure their timely completion.

During the meeting, the minister said the state government was committed to executing the project in a time-bound manner. He directed the departments to accord top priority to project-related activities and ensure coordination for its speedy implementation.

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He also directed the officers to ensure that all tenders related to the Bulk Drug Park were implemented on the ground without delay. Effective monitoring of the progress of works and timely resolution of issues that could hamper the execution of the project were essential, he said.

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“The Bulk Drug Park is an important initiative aimed at strengthening the pharmaceutical sector in the state and creating a favourable environment for investment in Himachal Pradesh. Discussions will soon be held with major pharmaceutical industries to explore investment opportunities in the park,” he said.

Chauhan emphasised the importance of attracting leading pharmaceutical companies to the project to promote industrial development and generate employment opportunities in the state.

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The minister also reviewed various matters related to the implementation of the Bulk Drug Park and the progress of activities being undertaken by the concerned departments. He directed the officers to maintain regular coordination and take necessary measures to ensure that the project progressed smoothly in accordance with the approved timelines.

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