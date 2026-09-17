Speed up Bulk Drug Park works, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan tells officials

During the meeting, the minister said the state government was committed to executing the project in a time-bound manner. He directed the departments to accord top priority to project-related activities and ensure coordination for its speedy implementation.

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He also directed the officers to ensure that all tenders related to the Bulk Drug Park were implemented on the ground without delay. Effective monitoring of the progress of works and timely resolution of issues that could hamper the execution of the project were essential, he said.

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“The Bulk Drug Park is an important initiative aimed at strengthening the pharmaceutical sector in the state and creating a favourable environment for investment in Himachal Pradesh. Discussions will soon be held with major pharmaceutical industries to explore investment opportunities in the park,” he said.

Chauhan emphasised the importance of attracting leading pharmaceutical companies to the project to promote industrial development and generate employment opportunities in the state.

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The minister also reviewed various matters related to the implementation of the Bulk Drug Park and the progress of activities being undertaken by the concerned departments. He directed the officers to maintain regular coordination and take necessary measures to ensure that the project progressed smoothly in accordance with the approved timelines.