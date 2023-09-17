Speed up repair of Kullu-Manali road, NHAI told

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 16

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ready the Kullu-Manali road for two-lane traffic by September 22 so that there is no obstruction in the movement of vehicles on both sides and the traffic can run smoothly. A meeting in this regard was held with the NHAI officials at Kullu.

Garg asked them to speed up the repair work on the damaged Kullu-Manali National Highway by increasing manpower.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi