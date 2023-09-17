Speed up repair of Kullu-Manali road, NHAI told

Mandi, September 16
Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ready the Kullu-Manali road for two-lane traffic by September 22 so that there is no obstruction in the movement of vehicles on both sides and the traffic can run smoothly. A meeting in this regard was held with the NHAI officials at Kullu.
Garg asked them to speed up the repair work on the damaged Kullu-Manali National Highway by increasing manpower.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India rejects Canada's big charge on Khalistani terrorist killing
Says similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime min...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Nation bids adieu to old Parliament as PM Narendra Modi salutes Nehru, Shastri, other ex-PMs
Divide blurs briefly as Congress lauds Vajpayee | Special se...
Union Cabinet ‘approves’ women quota Bill
33% reservation in Parliament, Assemblies