Speeding car hits scooter in Paonta Sahib, nurse killed

A 36-year-old nurse, who was returning home after completing her duty at the Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib, was killed on Wednesday night when a speeding car rammed into her scooter at Nariwala under the jurisdiction of the Puruwala police station. According to information, the car (UK 07DM-2646) allegedly hit Poonam’s scooter, killing her on the spot.

Puruwala SHO Raman Kumar reached the accident site with a police team and inspected the scene. The police took the body of Poonam, a resident of Ajoli in Paonta Sahib, into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

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DSP, Paonta Sahib, Manvendra Thakur said that a police team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. He added that preliminary proceedings had been completed and a case registered against the car driver.