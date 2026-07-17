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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Speeding car hits woman sitting on roadside parapet at Shimla-Nahan NH; dies, 2 cops detained

Speeding car hits woman sitting on roadside parapet at Shimla-Nahan NH; dies, 2 cops detained

The impact left the woman critically injured, while her mother-in-law also suffered injuries and fell unconscious due to the shock

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 09:47 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The car which killed the woman
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Tragedy struck near Nahan on the Shimla-Nahan National Highway on Friday evening when a speeding private car allegedly driven by two policemen rammed into a woman sitting on a roadside parapet, killing her on the spot after she succumbed to injuries in hospital.

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According to preliminary information, the woman was sitting on the parapet with her mother-in-law when the car reportedly went out of control and veered off the road, hitting her with great force. The impact left the woman critically injured, while her mother-in-law also suffered injuries and fell unconscious due to the shock.

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Local residents, with the help of police personnel, immediately rushed the injured woman to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her mother-in-law is undergoing treatment. Preliminary reports identified the deceased as Bala Devi (42), though police said her complete identity is yet to be officially confirmed.

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Police have taken both policemen travelling in the car into custody. Their medical examination has been conducted and blood samples have been collected for forensic analysis. Investigators are also examining the vehicle’s speed and the circumstances that led to the accident. Initial reports suggest both policemen were in uniform at the time of the incident.

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