Speeding car kills 2 migrant labourers

Mandi, November 9
Two migrant labourers were killed and another was critically injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle parked on the roadside at Nerchowk in Mandi district Tuesday evening. The migrant labourers were standing near the motorcycle when the car hit them.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital at Nerchowk but two of them succumbed to their injuries there. The third person was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
The deceased have been identified as Shoaib and Arun Kumar, both natives of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Injured Imran is also a native of Muzaffarnagar. The police have booked car driver Hitesh Kumar, a native of Bhangrotu in Mandi district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi-NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain; court hearing on odd-even today
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air qua...
UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can't seek asylum
All asylum claims from Indian nationals who arrive on small ...
3 killed, 6 injured as Innova hits multiple cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
The Innova first hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres be...
Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told
SC: Prioritise death, life term matters
Ethics panel wants TMC MP Mahua Moitra out from Lok Sabha
Preneet, 5 other MPs favour adoption of report | 4 Oppositio...