Speeding car kills 2 migrant labourers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 9

Two migrant labourers were killed and another was critically injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle parked on the roadside at Nerchowk in Mandi district Tuesday evening. The migrant labourers were standing near the motorcycle when the car hit them.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital at Nerchowk but two of them succumbed to their injuries there. The third person was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

The deceased have been identified as Shoaib and Arun Kumar, both natives of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Injured Imran is also a native of Muzaffarnagar. The police have booked car driver Hitesh Kumar, a native of Bhangrotu in Mandi district.

#Mandi