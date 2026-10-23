Speeding motorcyclist hits police officer at checkpoint in Himachal, held

A police officer was injured after a speeding motorcyclist allegedly hit him at a checkpoint here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Bhaleth Bridge in the Sujanpur area when Head Assistant Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar signalled the motorcyclist to stop during routine checking, they said.

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Instead of stopping, the rider allegedly accelerated and hit the officer, causing him to fall on the road and fracture his arm.

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Other police personnel present at the spot took Kumar to Sujanpur Hospital.

After initial treatment, doctors referred him to the Medical College in Hamirpur, where they put a cast on his injured arm.

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Police apprehended the motorcyclist on the spot and seized the vehicle. Police also examined the two-wheeler's documents.

An FIR has been registered at Sujanpur police station for negligent driving, and further investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said.

He urged people to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police personnel performing their duties, adding that traffic regulations are intended to ensure public safety and prevent road accidents.