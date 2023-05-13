Speeding vehicle crushes 8-yr-old to death in Mandi

Mandi, May 12
In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle at Sundernagar in Mandi district today.
The victim was on her way home after returning from school, when a speeding Thar hit her. She sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries.
The police has arrested the accused driver, Tushar, native of Halel village under Sundernagar Tehsil in Mandi district under Sections 279, 337 and 34A of the IPC.
SP Soumya Sambasivan said a case has been registered and probe was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...