Speeding vehicle crushes 8-yr-old to death in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 12

In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle at Sundernagar in Mandi district today.

The victim was on her way home after returning from school, when a speeding Thar hit her. She sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

The police has arrested the accused driver, Tushar, native of Halel village under Sundernagar Tehsil in Mandi district under Sections 279, 337 and 34A of the IPC.

SP Soumya Sambasivan said a case has been registered and probe was underway.