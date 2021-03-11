Spices by women federation launched in Una

Una, June 9
DC Raghav Sharma today launched a new range of spices made by the Swan Women Federation, a collective of about 920 women self-help groups (SHGs).
The federation has a membership of more than 12,500 women in 94 panchayats of the district.
The DC hailed the efforts of the federation towards women empowerment and wished them success for future endeavours.
Federation chief executive officer Dr RK Dogra said the spices were pure and conformed to the standards as prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), adding that the spices were also empanelled with the HP Civil Supplies Corporation for sale in fair price shops.
