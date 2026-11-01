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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Spike in crime puts spotlight on police manpower crunch in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh cluster

Spike in crime puts spotlight on police manpower crunch in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh cluster

Two ransom cases in two months, firing incidents and grenade recovery raise alarm

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Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 01:42 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman
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A spurt in heinous crimes has been recorded in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial cluster on the state’s border, where the police presence is far too inadequate to deal with the deteriorating situation.

Eight incidents of firing have been registered in the cluster this year and at least two ransom calls have come to light in as many months. The Nalagarh police had found two grenades at Deoli village a month ago and the Punjab Police’s bomb squad had to be called in to defuse them.

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As local youth often act as informers for the criminals, the need to build local intelligence at the micro level is increasingly evident. The way the miscreants commit crimes such as fire gunshots and flee through the porous inter-state border to Punjab and Haryana suggests that they operate in a well-coordinated and organised manner.

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Inter-state criminal gangs are gaining a foothold in the cluster, largely targeting industrialists and scrap dealers, who usually operate along the borders, for ransom.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman says that a demand has been raised to post two reserve battalions in the area, as the existing police force is far too small to handle various duties such as traffic, crime investigation and law and order. A dedicated force is also needed for cybercrimes, helplines and women’s desks, besides routine work, he adds.

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He says that the border police stations need to be strengthened urgently as they have emerged as the sore points. The BBN cluster has been clubbed with other border districts such as Una and Solan in deciding the police strength. This, officials say, needs to be revised, as the cluster’s crime index is far higher than that of other districts and its migrant population alone runs into several lakh.

Quick action to nab miscreants after a crime can help restore residents’ confidence and law and order.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa says that he has persistently demanded additional police force for the cluster, given its peculiar location bordering Punjab and Haryana. He adds that the recent firing incidents had taken place close to his residence, which was alarming.

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