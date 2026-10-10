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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Spiritual values key to development: Punjab Governor

Spiritual values key to development: Punjab Governor

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Governor
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India’s spiritual heritage has been the foundation of its identity and strength for centuries, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said while inaugurating the three-day national event, Shiksha Mahakumbh 6.0, at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said spirituality in Indian life extends beyond individual practices and encompasses responsibility towards humanity, nature, society and the nation. This spiritual consciousness, he said, could help India emerge as a guiding nation for the world and reclaim its position as Vishwaguru.

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Emphasising the need for holistic education, the Governor said students’ development should not be limited to academic achievements. Education must integrate knowledge with values, ethics, a sense of duty, appreciation of Indian culture and social responsibility, he added. Centred on the theme “Spiritual India – Developed India”, the event aims to foster dialogue on the role of spiritual values, education, science and innovation in nation-building.

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Earlier, NIT-Hamirpur Director Prof HM Suryawanshi highlighted the significance of Shiksha Mahakumbh 6.0 as a platform bringing together India’s traditional knowledge systems, spiritual consciousness, scientific outlook and innovation. He said the initiative reinforced the collective commitment to building a Viksit Bharat and welcomed the Governor and participating academicians, scientists, researchers and other stakeholders.

The proceedings began with a panel discussion on “Spiritual India – Developed India” and the discussion explored spirituality’s role in education, social consciousness and national development.

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