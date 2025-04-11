Spiti Buddhists offer long-life prayers for Dalai Lama

Buddhists from the Spiti valley offered long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama at the main Tibetan temple at McLeodganj in Dharamsala today morning.

The Dalai Lama would turn 90 on July 6 this year, so many Tibetan groups from across the world were offering him long-life prayers. On April 2, Tibetan monks from the Kagyu sect had offered him long-life prayers. Tibetans were offering prayers to the Dalai Lama due to his pivotal role in the Tibetan struggle for freedom.

The Dalai Lama, during the long-life payers, had many times tried to allay the fears of his followers. He had recently stated that he would live up to 110 years.

The Dalai Lama, who has repeatedly faced questions regarding his reincarnation, has allayed the fears of his followers and assured that he would live beyond hundred years.

Though the Dalai Lama had given up his temporal authority as the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile in 2011 and handed it over to the elected government, he remained the pivotal force behind the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese government. The Buddhists from the Spiti valley were led by Serkong Rinpoche during the prayers.

Meanwhile representative Rigzin Genkhang and EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok of the Office of Tibet, Brussels, met with Members of the European Parliament to urgently draw attention to the worsening human rights situation and the growing repression faced by Tibetans under the Chinese rule, as reported by Tibet.net.