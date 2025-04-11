DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Spiti Buddhists offer long-life prayers for Dalai Lama

Spiti Buddhists offer long-life prayers for Dalai Lama

Buddhists from the Spiti valley offered long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama at the main Tibetan temple at McLeodganj in Dharamsala today morning. The Dalai Lama would turn 90 on July 6 this year, so many Tibetan groups from across...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Dalai Lama arrives for long-life prayers offered by the people of Spiti at the main Tibetan temple courtyard in McLeodganj on Thursday.
Advertisement

Buddhists from the Spiti valley offered long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama at the main Tibetan temple at McLeodganj in Dharamsala today morning.

The Dalai Lama would turn 90 on July 6 this year, so many Tibetan groups from across the world were offering him long-life prayers. On April 2, Tibetan monks from the Kagyu sect had offered him long-life prayers. Tibetans were offering prayers to the Dalai Lama due to his pivotal role in the Tibetan struggle for freedom.

The Dalai Lama, during the long-life payers, had many times tried to allay the fears of his followers. He had recently stated that he would live up to 110 years.

Advertisement

The Dalai Lama, who has repeatedly faced questions regarding his reincarnation, has allayed the fears of his followers and assured that he would live beyond hundred years.

Though the Dalai Lama had given up his temporal authority as the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile in 2011 and handed it over to the elected government, he remained the pivotal force behind the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese government. The Buddhists from the Spiti valley were led by Serkong Rinpoche during the prayers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile representative Rigzin Genkhang and EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok of the Office of Tibet, Brussels, met with Members of the European Parliament to urgently draw attention to the worsening human rights situation and the growing repression faced by Tibetans under the Chinese rule, as reported by Tibet.net.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper