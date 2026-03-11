Spiti farmers learn advanced apple growing techniques

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, organised training camps on apple cultivation at several villages in the Spiti valley through its Department of Horticulture and Agro-forestry. The programme was conducted under the tribal sub-plan (TSP) project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Farmers from four villages—Lari, Leo, Geu and Poh—of Spiti valley participated in the programme, where nearly 200 farmers were trained in scientific apple cultivation practices. During the training, farmers were provided technical know-how on important apple varieties, training and pruning techniques and improved production technologies of apple cultivation, keeping in view the future scope of apple farming in the valley under the changing climatic scenario.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Kumar Panda said such outreach and capacity-building programmes played a vital role in transferring modern horticultural technologies to farmers, particularly in remote and tribal regions like the Spiti valley. He said the adoption of improved varieties, quality planting material and scientific orchard management practices could significantly boost apple production and enhance the livelihood of farmers.

Farmers were also informed that the adoption of scientific techniques and the use of certified planting material could significantly improve apple production, thereby increasing income. Under the direct benefit scheme, farmers were also provided apple plants and mineral mixture for cattle and sheep.

Prof ND Negi said the main objective of the training was to increase farmers’ income by promoting improved technologies of apple cultivation and strengthening horticultural development in tribal areas. The participating farmers actively interacted with the experts and sought practical solutions to their queries related to apple cultivation and orchard management.