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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Spiti's Tenzin Norden scripts history; becomes 1st woman from valley to scale Kanamo peak

Spiti's Tenzin Norden scripts history; becomes 1st woman from valley to scale Kanamo peak

17-year-old girl summits the 5,970-metre Himalayan peak; her success brings pride to Lahaul and Spiti and highlights the growing potential of young mountaineers from the region

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 04:10 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Teen mountaineer from Spiti achieves historic Kanamo peak ascent. Tribune photo
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17-year-old Tenzin Norden from Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley, located in the Lahaul and Spiti district, has created history by successfully summiting Kanamo Peak recently, standing at an elevation of 5,970 metres (19,587 feet).

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With this remarkable feat, she has become the first woman from the Spiti Valley to conquer the challenging Himalayan peak, marking a significant milestone for adventure sports in the region.

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Tenzin’s achievement reflects her extraordinary courage, determination and perseverance at a young age.

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Her successful ascent has brought immense pride not only to her family but also to the people of Lahaul and Spiti, and to the state.

Tenzin’s accomplishment is being celebrated as an inspiring example for young women aspiring to pursue mountaineering and other challenging fields.

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Family members expressed immense joy over her success, describing her discipline, commitment and relentless hard work as the foundation of this achievement. They said the summit is only the beginning of her mountaineering journey and expressed confidence that she will scale many more popular peaks in India and abroad.

The achievement has drawn praise from political leaders across the state.

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Tenzin, saying that she scripted history by becoming the first woman from Spiti Valley to scale the Kanamo Peak.

The CM described her accomplishment as a matter of pride for Himachal and said that her success would inspire countless young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana also extended her heartfelt congratulations to Tenzin and her family, calling her an inspiration for the daughters of the state.

Tenzin Norden’s historic climb is expected to encourage greater participation of young people, especially girls, in adventure sports and mountaineering, reinforcing the message that dedication, resilience and courage can help overcome even the toughest challenges and achieve extraordinary success.

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