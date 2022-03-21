Spiti to be hub of ice hockey

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 20

The 11th National Ice Hockey Championship in men’s category concluded at Kaza in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti today. In the final match, ITBP team defeated the Army team by 3-1 points.

Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda was the chief guest and he awarded the players. Addressing the audience, Markanda congratulated the winner team.

Airstrip for Spiti There was a plan to construct an airstrip in Spiti for defence and civilian use. We have selected the land and now efforts are on to acquire it. —Ram Lal Markanda, Tribal development minister

He appreciated the players saying all of them performed well in this competition. The minister said that after Ladakh, Spiti would be made the hub of ice hockey.

Dashboards from abroad have been installed here at a cost of Rs 37 lakh.

He urged the Ice Hockey Association to give priority to Spiti in organizing similar events in future as well. “We are going to build a high-altitude sports centre and indoor ice hockey rink at Kaza. It will also have hostel facility,” said Markanda.

“Apart from this, a stadium will soon be built around the rink. With the help of the state government, winter sports kits worth Rs 26 lakh have been provided for 22 players and coaches at Kaza,” he said.

“Training for tourist guide under Himachal Skill Development Corporation would be provided to the youth of Spiti. To attract tourists to Lahaul and Spiti, river rafting would be initiated in the district,” said Markanda.

“There was a plan to construct airstrip in Spiti for defence and civilian use. We have selected the land and now efforts are on to acquire it. The airstrip was being planned so that tourists and players can have easy access to the area,” he added.

He said that a gym centre would be set up at Kaza. It will help the youth to keep themselves physically fit and stay away from drug abuse.