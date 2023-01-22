Spiti valley residents oppose NOC to Army firing range

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 21

Residents of the Spiti valley have been urging the Centre and the state government to revoke the no-objection certificate (NOC) given to the Army by the Losar gram panchayat for setting up a firing range in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

Sonam Targe, a resident of Spiti, said, “Today, a delegation of residents met Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur in Shimla to discuss the issue. We urged the MLA to take up the matter with the Centre and the state government.”

He said, “It came into our notice that the Army is planning to set up a training centre for the testing of bombs and missiles on 2,400-hectares in Losar panchayat in the Spiti valley. The centre can affect the ecology of the area. We are apprehensive that it can also affect our natural water sources, cause noise pollution and may pose other ecological threat to this eco-fragile area.”

“The houses in the Spiti valley are made of mud. The testing of bombs and missiles in this region can trigger vibrations, which can damage our houses,” he added. “Besides, valley residents use the forestland for cattle grazing during summer,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MLA said, “I will take up the matter to cancel the NOC given to the Army to acquire such a huge tract of land for setting up a firing range training centre in the region with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on priority.”