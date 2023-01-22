Spiti valley residents oppose NOC to Army firing range

Mandi, January 21
Residents of the Spiti valley have been urging the Centre and the state government to revoke the no-objection certificate (NOC) given to the Army by the Losar gram panchayat for setting up a firing range in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.
Sonam Targe, a resident of Spiti, said, “Today, a delegation of residents met Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur in Shimla to discuss the issue. We urged the MLA to take up the matter with the Centre and the state government.”
He said, “It came into our notice that the Army is planning to set up a training centre for the testing of bombs and missiles on 2,400-hectares in Losar panchayat in the Spiti valley. The centre can affect the ecology of the area. We are apprehensive that it can also affect our natural water sources, cause noise pollution and may pose other ecological threat to this eco-fragile area.”
“The houses in the Spiti valley are made of mud. The testing of bombs and missiles in this region can trigger vibrations, which can damage our houses,” he added. “Besides, valley residents use the forestland for cattle grazing during summer,” he added.
Meanwhile, the MLA said, “I will take up the matter to cancel the NOC given to the Army to acquire such a huge tract of land for setting up a firing range training centre in the region with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on priority.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway